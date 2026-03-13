Priyadarshan on 'Bhooth Bangla's link to 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'

Priyadarshan explained that while Bhool Bhulaiyaa is a psychological thriller, Bhooth Bangla dives into Indian superstitions and ghostly rituals. The new film stars Akshay Kumar , Tabu , Paresh Rawal , and Rajpal Yadav and releases on April 10, 2026.

Earlier, T-Series also denied rumors of script overlap

There were rumors that Bhooth Bangla was an early draft for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, but T-Series co-producer Shiv Chanana shot them down: "We have also come across some articles, but the fact is we have never received any script from Mr Priyadarshan or his team for making a Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise."

Both sequels are original T-Series projects with no crossover.