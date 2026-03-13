Priyadarshan on 'Bhooth Bangla's link to 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'
Director Priyadarshan cleared the air about his upcoming film Bhooth Bangla, saying he does not want to take credit and that the film has no link to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.
Although both films include horror elements, he stressed that they're completely different stories.
Explaining differences, director said, 'Both are different films'
Priyadarshan explained that while Bhool Bhulaiyaa is a psychological thriller, Bhooth Bangla dives into Indian superstitions and ghostly rituals.
The new film stars Akshay Kumar, Tabu, Paresh Rawal, and Rajpal Yadav and releases on April 10, 2026.
Earlier, T-Series also denied rumors of script overlap
There were rumors that Bhooth Bangla was an early draft for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, but T-Series co-producer Shiv Chanana shot them down: "We have also come across some articles, but the fact is we have never received any script from Mr Priyadarshan or his team for making a Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise."
Both sequels are original T-Series projects with no crossover.