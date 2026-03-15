Why Priyadarshan cast Tabu in horror-comedy 'Bhooth Bangla'

Film development

The filmmaker on his creative process

Priyadarshan also spoke about his creative process for Bhooth Bangla. He took the story from the writer but developed his "own screenplay." The film is inspired by "Indian folklore and mythology, like the English werewolf." It explores themes of soul-switching and black magic. "[The idea] of tele-transportation, where one soul inhabits the body of another human, [is significant] even in the Bible and Indian philosophy." "It's funny because I am a Psychology student and don't believe in ghosts."