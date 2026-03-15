Why Priyadarshan cast Tabu in horror-comedy 'Bhooth Bangla'
What's the story
Filmmaker Priyadarshan has revealed why he cast actor Tabu in his upcoming horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla. The film, which also stars Akshay Kumar and Wamiqa Gabbi, marks his fifth collaboration with the actor. Speaking to Mid-Day, the director said the actor "looks as beautiful in it as she did in Virasat [1997]." "Without Tabu's character, there's no logic in the story." The film releases on April 10.
Film development
The filmmaker on his creative process
Priyadarshan also spoke about his creative process for Bhooth Bangla. He took the story from the writer but developed his "own screenplay." The film is inspired by "Indian folklore and mythology, like the English werewolf." It explores themes of soul-switching and black magic. "[The idea] of tele-transportation, where one soul inhabits the body of another human, [is significant] even in the Bible and Indian philosophy." "It's funny because I am a Psychology student and don't believe in ghosts."
Film expectations
Priyadarshan confident 'Bhooth Bangla' will stand out
Priyadarshan is confident that Bhooth Bangla will stand out from his previous films, especially Bhool Bhulaiyaa. He believes it is being made on a "grander scale" and promises a unique blend of humor and eeriness. He also praised Rajpal Yadav's comic timing in the film, calling him "hilarious" and a memorable character. Currently, he has no plans to turn Bhooth Bangla into a franchise. "Maybe Ektaa [Kapoor] can take it forward," he said.