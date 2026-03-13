Priyadarshan explains why Mohanlal-starrer 100th film will be 'historic'

Veteran filmmaker Priyadarshan is set to celebrate a significant milestone in his career with the upcoming 100th directorial feature. The film will star Malayalam superstar Mohanlal , who has been his frequent collaborator. The duo's partnership has given us several iconic Malayalam films over the years. In an interview with Variety India, Priyadarshan revealed more about their upcoming project.

Film details Mohanlal was Priyadarshan's 'first hero' Priyadarshan expressed his excitement about working with Mohanlal again for his 100th film. He said, "I am doing my hundredth film with Mohanlal, who was also my first film hero." "It has never happened in the history of cinema that someone has made his first and last film with the same actor, so let's make it happen if God is willing."

Genre shift More on Priyadarshan's upcoming project While the specifics of the film are still under wraps, Priyadarshan hinted that it would be a departure from his usual comedic style. He said, "It's not a comedy film. I don't want to announce too much right now, but it is basically based on music." This marks an exciting new direction for the director and actor duo.

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Actor's qualities 'Have never seen him celebrating...' Priyadarshan also spoke about Mohanlal's unique qualities as an artist. He said the actor is unaffected by success or failure. "In the success of a film, I have never seen him celebrating. And in the failure of a film, I have never seen him disappointed," he said. "Once he commits to a role, he puts 100% of himself into it."

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