Priyadarshan supports jailed actor Rajpal Yadav: 'Most innocent actor'

Filmmaker Priyadarshan is backing Rajpal Yadav, who surrendered to Tihar Jail. Calling him "the most innocent actor I have ever seen," Priyadarshan told ANI that Yadav was so trusting he "got into a trap."

Why Yadav was sentenced to jail Back in 2010, Yadav borrowed ₹5 crore for his film Ata Pata Laapata.

But when multiple cheques he gave to repay the loan were dishonored, he was convicted under the Negotiable Instruments Act in 2018 and sentenced to six months in jail.

Earlier in the hearing, the court had ordered Rajpal to deposit ₹1.5 crore by 3pm for interim bail.

His sentence has been paused until this date Yadav's outstanding dues rose to about ₹9 crore over time.

His sentence has been paused until March 18, 2026, if he deposits ₹1.5 crore into the complainant's account as required to secure interim bail and provides a bond and surety.