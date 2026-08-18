'Haiwaan': Priyadarshan gushes about Saif Ali Khan's performance
What's the story
In an interview with Mid-Day, acclaimed director Priyadarshan recently opened up about his upcoming thriller Haiwaan. The film marks his eighth collaboration with actor Akshay Kumar and first with Saif Ali Khan. He praised both actors for their performances, calling them perfect for the film's cat-and-mouse storyline. Khan plays a blind man, while Kumar plays a ruthless psychopath.
Actor's dedication
'While we were discussing his character...'
Priyadarshan was particularly impressed by Khan's dedication to his role.
He revealed that the actor had no formal training for the part but still managed to deliver an impressive performance.
"No training, nothing," emphasized the director.
"While we were discussing his character, Saif asked me how he should play the role. I told him that the day we start shooting, I'd tell him."
Actor's method
The unique instruction given to Khan
Priyadarshan further revealed that he gave Khan a unique instruction on the first day of shooting.
"On the first day on set when he came to me, I told him to open his eyes, and without blinking, to think that he cannot see."
"Saif told me that he had never heard such a simple explanation before."
The director also compared Khan's curiosity to that of his granddaughter and praised his transparency as an actor.
Actor's transformation
'Akshay's character is not gray...'
Having worked with Kumar on seven films, Priyadarshan found it easy to direct him in Haiwaan.
However, this film sees a different side of the superstar as he plays a villain.
The director clarified, "Akshay's character is not gray; he is a psycho in Haiwaan."
"Akshay and I trust each other so much that he never asked me any questions."
Meanwhile, the film releases on September 11.