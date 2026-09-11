Priyadarshan's 'Haiwaan' starring Kumar and Khan opens at ₹2.76cr
Entertainment
Priyadarshan's new film Haiwaan, starring Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan, just hit theaters today, marking their first team-up since 2008's Tashan.
The movie kicked off with ₹1.03 crore in advance bookings for Hindi 2D shows, and after counting blocked seats, the total reached ₹2.76 crore from around 44,176 tickets sold across approximately 7,368 shows.
'Haiwaan' Friday morning ₹46L nationwide
By Friday morning, Haiwaan pulled in about ₹46 lakh from 1,455 shows nationwide.
Delhi led the way with ₹47.02 lakh in earnings, followed by Maharashtra at ₹43.62, and Uttar Pradesh at ₹28.49 lakh.
Alongside Kumar and Khan, the cast features Saiyami Kher, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Boman Irani, and Tabu, so there's plenty of star power on screen this weekend!