Priyadarshan's 'Haiwaan' starring Kumar and Khan opens at ₹2.76cr

Priyadarshan's new film Haiwaan, starring Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan, just hit theaters today, marking their first team-up since 2008's Tashan.

The movie kicked off with ₹1.03 crore in advance bookings for Hindi 2D shows, and after counting blocked seats, the total reached ₹2.76 crore from around 44,176 tickets sold across approximately 7,368 shows.