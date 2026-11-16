Chopra Jonas is one of the highest-placed Indians on the list at 92.7 million followers. Kaif, on the other hand, takes the 10th spot with 78.6 million followers.

Other notable names include Shraddha Kapoor (92.6 million), Alia Bhatt (85.1 million), and BLACKPINK members Jennie (89.3 million), Rose (82.7 million), and Jisoo (79.8 million).

The list underscores the immense social media reach these personalities have across Asia and beyond.