Priyanka, Shraddha, Alia among Asia's most-followed Instagram stars
What's the story
Bollywood actors Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Katrina Kaif have made it to the list of the 10 most-followed personalities from South, East, and Southeast Asia on Instagram in 2026. The ranking, highlighted by Marketing Mind, includes cricket legends, world leaders, Bollywood icons, and K-pop superstars. Cricketer Virat Kohli leads the pack as Asia's most-followed personality at 270 million, with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (106 million) and BLACKPINK's Lisa (105 million) following closely behind.
Social media influence
Other Indians and BLACKPINK members on the list
Chopra Jonas is one of the highest-placed Indians on the list at 92.7 million followers. Kaif, on the other hand, takes the 10th spot with 78.6 million followers.
Other notable names include Shraddha Kapoor (92.6 million), Alia Bhatt (85.1 million), and BLACKPINK members Jennie (89.3 million), Rose (82.7 million), and Jisoo (79.8 million).
The list underscores the immense social media reach these personalities have across Asia and beyond.
Global impact
Chopra Jonas recently invested in a home-dining brand
Chopra Jonas's inclusion in this list highlights her enduring global influence as an actor, entrepreneur, and investor.
She recently expanded her portfolio by investing in Gymkhana Fine Foods, a home-dining brand inspired by the two-Michelin-starred Indian restaurant Gymkhana in London.
This investment brings the restaurant's signature flavors to home kitchens worldwide.
Career milestone
Kaif returned to 'Vogue India' cover after 8 years
Kaif's position in the top 10 solidifies her status as one of Bollywood's most influential figures.
This comes shortly after her return to the cover of Vogue India's November-December 2026 issue, marking her first cover story for the magazine in eight years.
Meanwhile, Kapoor has the big release Eetha coming up, and Bhatt will be seen in Love & War next year.