Priyanka Chopra announces comeback to Indian cinema on 'Fallon!'
Entertainment
Priyanka Chopra is making her return to Indian cinema after 6-7 years, starring in Varanasi alongside Mahesh Babu. She announced the news on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
Directed by SS Rajamouli, the film arrives in theaters April 2027.
Release date, cast, and more
Priyanka Chopra shared how excited she is to work with Rajamouli, calling him one of India's most talented directors. She described filming Varanasi as "an adventure"—they have shot it in Imax format and have been filming it for 14 months.
The movie features Mahesh Babu as Rudhra and Priyanka Chopra as Mandakini.
If you want more Priyanka action before then, check out The Bluff on Prime Video, which just dropped this week.