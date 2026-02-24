Priyanka Chopra celebrates 'Boong's historic BAFTA win: 'Incredible work'
Priyanka Chopra gave a big shoutout to the team behind "Boong" after their film made history at the 2026 BAFTA Awards.
"Boong," directed by Lakshmipriya Devi, just became the first Indian movie to win Best Children and Family Film, beating out global hits like "Zootopia 2" and "Lilo & Stitch."
PC's post for 'Boong' team
On Instagram Stories, Priyanka took to her Instagram Stories and tagged the film's team with, "Congratulations! Incredible work." She added that stories like these "deserve to be seen, celebrated and remembered."
The film was produced by Farhan Akhtar-Ritesh Sidhwani (Excel Entertainment) and others.
More on the film and its impact
"Boong" is a Manipuri-language film about a young boy searching for his missing father in conflict-hit Manipur.
The movie's heartfelt story and strong performances have earned it major praise.
Indian celebs, including Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan, called its win "historic" and "absolutely brilliant," while Prime Minister Narendra Modi called it "a moment of national pride" and congratulated those associated, making this a proud moment for Indian cinema.