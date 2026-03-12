Priyanka Chopra's 'The Bluff' is most-watched original film on OTT
What's the story
Priyanka Chopra's latest venture, The Bluff, has emerged as the most-watched original film across global OTT platforms, despite receiving mixed reviews. The R-rated pirate adventure, which premiered on Amazon Prime Video in February, reportedly amassed an estimated 300.3 million minutes of viewership from February 27 to March 5. This achievement was reported by Variety and has since been celebrated by fans of the actor.
Other films
Other films in the top 5
Following The Bluff, Anubhuti Kashyap's psychological thriller Accused, released on Netflix on February 27, secured the second spot with an estimated 213.1 million minutes of viewership. David Victori's Firebreak, also released on Netflix, came in third with approximately 177.2 million minutes of viewership. Paul McCartney: Man on the Run by Morgan Neville and Angel Manuel Soto's The Wrecking Crew (both Prime Video releases) rounded out the top five films with around 156.2 million and 110.6 million minutes respectively.
Film synopsis
More about 'The Bluff'
Set in the Cayman Islands, The Bluff is a high-octane adventure where Chopra plays Ercell Borden, a fishwife whose husband has been captured by a pirate named Connor (Karl Urban). To protect her family, she is forced to embrace her past identity of Bloody Mary, a feared pirate legend. Directed by Frank E Flowers and produced by Anthony Russo, Joe Russo and Angela Russo-Otstot under AGBO banner, the film also stars Safia Oakley-Green and Temuera Morrison.