Priyanka Chopra Jonas calls SS Rajamouli's 'Varanasi' 'career-defining'
What's the story
Priyanka Chopra Jonas is set to make her grand return to Indian cinema with the upcoming film Varanasi, directed by SS Rajamouli. Starring opposite Mahesh Babu, she feels the project could mark a turning point in her career. At the premiere of her film The Bluff, AP quoted her saying, "The filmmaker's name is SS Rajamouli sir, and he is one of the best that we have in India." "His movie is going to be really career-defining for me."
Film anticipation
'Worlds that he creates are so larger than life...'
Chopra Jonas told Variety that Varanasi is "unlike anything" she's ever done. She praised Rajamouli's vision, saying, "The worlds that he creates are so larger than life, and nobody has the vision that he does." Before signing the film, she told Rajamouli that she wanted to do a dance song as part of her comeback to Indian movies.
Role details
Everything to know about 'Varanasi'
In Varanasi, Chopra Jonas plays a character named Mandakini. The film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran as Kumbha, the antagonist. Babu plays Rudra, the main protagonist. The movie features Prakash Raj in a pivotal role. It is set to be a time-traveling epic with an estimated budget of ₹1,300 crore and will be released globally on April 7, 2027.
Film preview
Teaser and title reveal of 'Varanasi'
The official title of Varanasi was announced in November 2025 at a grand event in Hyderabad attended by around 50,000 fans. Rajamouli also released a short teaser that showcased spectacular visuals and hinted at a story that traverses different locations and eras - Antarctica, Varanasi, Kenya, 512 CE, 2027 CE, and even the Treta Yuga. The film will have music by MM Keeravani.