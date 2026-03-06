Priyanka Chopra Jonas to present at 2026 Academy Awards

Chopra's no stranger to major award shows—she took part in a previous pre-Oscars event and co-presented at the Golden Globes with Lalisa Manobal. At that event, she presented an award for TV drama performances.

Other presenters joining Chopra at the Oscars

This year's Oscars will also see Adrien Brody, Javier Bardem, Kieran Culkin, Chris Evans, Demi Moore, Kumail Nanjiani, Maya Rudolph and Zoe Saldana as presenters.

Plus, Paul Mescal—who's up for several awards thanks to his role in Chloe Zhao's Hamnet—is part of a film that snagged eight Oscar nominations including Best Picture.