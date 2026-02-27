Priyanka Chopra may reunite with director Ramin Bahrani

Meanwhile, Chopra is busy with 'The Bluff' and 'Varanasi'

Fans are excited because their last film together received positive reviews and earned Bahrani an Oscar nomination, and their recent social media exchange—Chopra saying, "Come on, let's finally do it!" and Bahrani replying, "Count on it PCJ"—shows real enthusiasm.

While details about the new project are still secret, Chopra is also busy with her latest film The Bluff (currently being promoted) and the upcoming Varanasi.

This reunion brings together two creative powerhouses who clearly respect each other's work.