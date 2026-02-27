Priyanka Chopra may reunite with director Ramin Bahrani
Priyanka Chopra may reunite with Oscar-nominated director Ramin Bahrani on a new Hollywood project.
The two last collaborated on the Netflix hit The White Tiger in 2021, which brought Bahrani an Oscar nomination and earned positive reviews, with praise for Bahrani's direction and the cast's performances.
Meanwhile, Chopra is busy with 'The Bluff' and 'Varanasi'
Fans are excited because their last film together received positive reviews and earned Bahrani an Oscar nomination, and their recent social media exchange—Chopra saying, "Come on, let's finally do it!" and Bahrani replying, "Count on it PCJ"—shows real enthusiasm.
While details about the new project are still secret, Chopra is also busy with her latest film The Bluff (currently being promoted) and the upcoming Varanasi.
This reunion brings together two creative powerhouses who clearly respect each other's work.