Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas shine in metallic Stella McCartney at Oscars
Entertainment
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas showed up in serious style at the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty.
Priyanka switched from her elegant white Dior gown at the ceremony to a custom metallic Stella McCartney dress, while Nick matched her vibe in a beige tux.
Pretty sweet.
The couple was definitely 1 of the night's standout pairs
Priyanka's floor-length gown had a liquid-metal shine, micro-mesh texture, and a dramatic thigh-high slit with gold heels and fur trim; definitely afterparty ready.
Nick's beige double-breasted tux perfectly tied their looks together, making them one of the night's standout couples.