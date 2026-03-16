Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas shine in metallic Stella McCartney at Oscars Entertainment Mar 16, 2026

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas showed up in serious style at the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty.

Priyanka switched from her elegant white Dior gown at the ceremony to a custom metallic Stella McCartney dress, while Nick matched her vibe in a beige tux.

Pretty sweet.