Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Orlando Bloom to lead thriller 'Reset'

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Hollywood actor Orlando Bloom are set to star in the upcoming survival thriller Reset, reported Deadline. The film will be directed by Matt Smukler and is scheduled to begin production in August. Written by Jordan Rawlins, the story revolves around a woman (Chopra Jonas) who wakes up in the wilderness with no memory of how she got there.

Film synopsis More about the film The film's plot centers on Chopra Jonas's character, who finds herself in a remote area, days away from civilization with no recollection of her arrival. Her survival now depends on trusting a charming stranger (Bloom), who may not be what he appears to be. Smukler said, "I was looking for a pairing where attraction and mistrust could effortlessly coexist. Priyanka and Orlando have this uncanny ability to make you believe both at once."

Production insights Chopra Jonas, Bloom will also produce 'Reset' Reset will be produced by Jon Hoeber and Erich Hoeber under their Fratricidal Films banner, along with Michael Lazarovitch for Chemically Altered, Matthew Rhodes of Rhodes Entertainment, Chopra Jonas's Purple Pebble Pictures, and Bloom's Amazing Owl. Nadine de Barros will serve as the executive producer. Fortitude International is financing the film and launching international sales at Marche du Film in Cannes. Verve Ventures, UTA, and WME Independent are co-repping North American rights to Reset.

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