Priyanka Chopra was all smiles at the Oscars

Oscars 2026: Priyanka Chopra presents Best International Feature award

By Apoorva Rastogi 09:54 am Mar 16, 202609:54 am

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Priyanka Chopra Jonas, one of the presenters at the 98th Academy Awards on Monday (IST), smiled and nodded in support as actor Javier Bardem delivered a message of "No to War" and "Free Palestine." The two actors were presenting the Best International Feature Film Oscar when Bardem delivered his powerful speech. Chopra Jonas then added, "Visceral and engrossing. They remind us that international is never truly far away." Sentimental Value, directed by Joachim Trier, won the honor.