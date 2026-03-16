Oscars 2026: Priyanka Chopra presents Best International Feature award
What's the story
Priyanka Chopra Jonas, one of the presenters at the 98th Academy Awards on Monday (IST), smiled and nodded in support as actor Javier Bardem delivered a message of "No to War" and "Free Palestine." The two actors were presenting the Best International Feature Film Oscar when Bardem delivered his powerful speech. Chopra Jonas then added, "Visceral and engrossing. They remind us that international is never truly far away." Sentimental Value, directed by Joachim Trier, won the honor.
Past appearances
Chopra Jonas has been a regular at the ceremony
Chopra Jonas has a history of presenting at the Oscars. Her first appearance was in 2016 when she presented the award for Best Film Editing to Margaret Sixel for Mad Max: Fury Road. She was also spotted at the ceremony in 2017 and announced the Oscars nominations with husband Nick Jonas in 2021.
Twitter Post
See the small snippet here
Javier Bardem says “no to war and free Palestine” at the #Oscars, earning a huge round of applause from everyone in the room.— Variety
(via ABC/AMPAS) pic.twitter.com/7p3whJzhbm
(@Variety) March 16, 2026
Red carpet look
Meanwhile, how did she stun at the event?
Chopra Jonas stunned in a strapless white gown by Dior, which she paired with a diamond necklace and minimal makeup. Her husband, Jonas, complemented her look in a classic black velvet tuxedo. The couple arrived hand in hand at the star-studded event. Meanwhile, other nominees for Best International Feature Film were The Secret Agent (Brazil), It Was Just an Accident (France), Sirat (Spain), and The Voice of Hind Rajab (Tunisia).