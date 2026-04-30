'I was a dreadful dancer': Priyanka reveals choreographer embarrassed her

Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently opened up about her early struggles with dancing in the Hindi film industry. In an interview with Vogue Arabia, she confessed that she was a "dreadful dancer" when she started her career. "I was not able to act and nail the choreography at the same time, plus coordinate with my co-star." "It was just too many things for my 19- or 20-year-old brain."

Choreography clash 'He got so upset with me that he threw...' Chopra Jonas recalled a particularly embarrassing incident while shooting in South Africa. She was working with choreographer Raju Khan (son of legendary Saroj Khan) and missing her marks. "He got so upset with me that he threw the mic down, saying, 'You might come from a pageant, but learn how to dance before you become an actress.'" "He just walked away and I was so embarrassed."

Dance evolution How did she overcome her dancing difficulties? Despite the initial friction, Chopra Jonas and Khan are now "great friends." The song in question was Aayega Maza Ab Barsaat Ka from her debut film Andaaz. After struggling with the steps even on the 40th take, she took a break to learn Kathak under Pandit Veeru Krishnan. Katrina Kaif also attended these classes with her.

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