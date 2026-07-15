'I do so many amazing...': Priyanka details 'Varanasi' role
What's the story
Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently opened up about her role in the upcoming epic film Varanasi, directed by SS Rajamouli. Speaking on her husband-singer Nick Jonas and his brothers' Hey Jonas! podcast, she revealed that her character Mandakini will be involved in several dramatic slow-motion sequences. The film also stars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran and is set to release on April 7, 2027.
Filming process
Rajamouli's meticulous approach to filmmaking
Chopra Jonas revealed that she has been working on Varanasi for about 14 months. She explained that Rajamouli is known for his meticulous approach to filmmaking.
"He called me for this movie and...it's this epic adventure around the world and in time," she said, adding that she was excited about the project despite its long production period.
Character details
Film shot across the world
Chopra Jonas also shared some details about her character's action sequences in Varanasi. She said, "I do so many amazing slow-motion jumps in it and that's all I can say about it."
The team has shot extensively at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad, India, and has also traveled to Odisha, Antarctica, and Kenya for production.
Film overview
Everything to know about 'Varanasi'
Varanasi, earlier known as SSMB29 or Globetrotter, is being made on a grand scale with a reported budget of ₹1,400 crore.
The film's screenplay has been written by Rajamouli, while the story is credited to his father V Vijayendra Prasad and SS Kanchi.
MM Keeravani, who won an Oscar for RRR's Naatu Naatu, has composed the music for Varanasi.