Priyanka Chopra rocks Grecian-inspired Dior gown at pre-Oscar dinner

Priyanka Chopra, set to present at this year's Oscars, made a seriously stylish entrance at a pre-Oscar dinner hosted by W Magazine and Dior. Showing up with Nick Jonas, she rocked a white Grecian-inspired gown from Dior's Pre-Spring 2026 line, complete with a wide collar, beaded tassel brooch, and colorful sequin details.

A closer look at her dress Her dress featured a cinched waist, flowy half-sleeves, an asymmetrical skirt, and a dramatic train.

She finished the vibe with Dior black bow heels, a matching clutch, Bvlgari hoop earrings, and bold statement rings.

Her soft glam makeup and hairstyling Chopra kept it fresh with loose blowout waves and soft glam makeup: think feathered brows, muted pink eyeshadow, flushed cheeks, and just enough highlighter.

The cozy event also saw celebrities like Emma Watson and Macaulay Culkin hanging out ahead of the March 15 Oscars.