Priyanka Chopra shares candid family moments with Nick, Malti
Priyanka Chopra Jonas just dropped some candid family photos on Instagram, giving everyone a glimpse of her everyday moments with daughter Malti Marie and husband Nick Jonas.
The Friday, August 8, 2025, post highlights playful scenes and cozy traditions that show off their close family vibe.
Malti's antics in the photos
One photo has Malti writing "Mama" on a blackboard while snapping a pic of Priyanka, and another shows her at Nick's concert rehearsal trying out the drums.
Nick's comment—calling Malti "My world"—really sums up how tight-knit they are.
Priyanka also shared a Rakhi festival photo with her brother Siddharth, his wife Neelam, cousin Mannara, and mom Kamini Chopra Handa.
She captioned it with the Lilo & Stitch quote: "Ohana means Family. Family means nobody gets left behind or forgotten," making it clear just how much she values those bonds.
Fans loved seeing this more personal side of her life.