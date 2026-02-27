Priyanka Chopra shares 'The Bluff' promo with cocktail: What's cooking?
Priyanka Chopra Jonas just hyped up her new film, The Bluff, on Instagram with a playful reel—she asks the universe for a sign and then cuts to a Bloody Mary cocktail.
She wrote, "All signs point to Bloody Mary! #TheBluff is the most watched movie right now on."
The film dropped on Prime Video on February 25.
This is what happens in 'The Bluff'
Set in the 1800s Caribbean, The Bluff follows Priyanka as Ercell "Bloody Mary" Bodden—a former pirate trying to keep her family safe from a relentless bounty hunter (played by Karl Urban) while dealing with her own complicated past.
Her character's family includes her husband (Ismael Cruz Cordova), son (Vedanten Naidoo), and sister-in-law (Safia Oakley-Green).
Why Priyanka said yes to the film
Priyanka shared that she was instantly hooked by the script: "I couldn't stop reading it once I started. I finished it in one go, and it moved me on so many levels."