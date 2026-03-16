Priyanka Chopra slays in thigh-high slit gown at Oscars 2026
Entertainment
Priyanka Chopra Jonas made a stylish entrance at the 98th Academy Awards on March 15, 2026.
She gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at her prep and attended the event with husband Nick Jonas and showed off her custom strapless Dior gown featuring a bold thigh-high slit, feather accents, and pleated details.
The actor presented Best International Feature Film award
Priyanka finished her look with diamond jewelry, brownish-red lips, and loose waves.
On stage, she presented the Best International Feature Film award with Javier Bardem to Sentimental Value.
This marks another major awards appearance this year (after sharing the Golden Globes stage with K-pop star Lisa), highlighting her ongoing role in representing Indian talent in Hollywood.