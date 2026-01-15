Priyanka Chopra's 'The Bluff' drops on Prime Video in 2026

Chopra Jonas plays Ercell "Bloody Mary" Bodden, who's left her pirate days behind for family life—until her old captain (Karl Urban) shows up seeking revenge. She's forced back into action to protect her loved ones. Expect sword fights and some intense scenes—the film is rated R for strong bloody violence.

Who made it happen?

Directed by Frank E. Flowers and co-written with Joe Ballarini, filming date and location are not specified in the source.

Produced by the Russo brothers' AGBO team with music by Henry Jackman, it also names Zoe Saldana as an executive producer; the source does not specify when Chopra Jonas took the lead role.