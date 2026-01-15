Next Article
Rajinikanth's 'Thalaivar 173' starts filming this April
Entertainment
Rajinikanth just confirmed that his next big film, Thalaivar 173, will kick off shooting in April 2026.
The news dropped during Pongal celebrations outside his Chennai home.
Produced by Kamal Haasan and directed by Cibi Chakaravarthi, Rajinikanth called it "a proper commercial entertainer"—so expect something big.
Why does this matter?
This project brings together two legends: Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan. Director Chakaravarthi is making only his second film after the hit Don, and music comes from fan-favorite Anirudh Ravichander.
No release date has been announced; the source only confirms filming begins in April 2026.
The tagline is "Every HERO has a FAMILY." As Chakaravarthi recalled, Rajinikanth had said, "Dreams do come true. Miracles do happen."