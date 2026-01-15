Rajinikanth's 'Thalaivar 173' starts filming this April

Why does this matter?

This project brings together two legends: Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan. Director Chakaravarthi is making only his second film after the hit Don, and music comes from fan-favorite Anirudh Ravichander.

No release date has been announced; the source only confirms filming begins in April 2026.

The tagline is "Every HERO has a FAMILY." As Chakaravarthi recalled, Rajinikanth had said, "Dreams do come true. Miracles do happen."