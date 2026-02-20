Priyanka Chopra's 'The Bluff': Release date, cast, plot, trailer
Priyanka Chopra is turning heads as she starts promoting her Hollywood debut production, The Bluff, just five days before its digital premiere.
In the film, set in the 19th-century Caribbean, she plays former pirate Ercell "Bloody Mary" Bodden, who fights to protect her family from a vengeful captain.
The movie drops on Prime Video on February 25, 2026.
Plot of 'The Bluff'
Chopra's character Ercell is all about keeping her family safe—husband T.H., son Isaac, and sister-in-law Elizabeth—as they face off against Captain Connor (played by Karl Urban).
Directed by Frank E. Flowers and written by Joe Ballarini and Frank E. Flowers, the film promises action and heart.
Chopra's take on her character
Chopra shared that playing Ercell was personal for her—she drew strength from her then-two-year-old daughter while filming.
As she put it: "Agar uske peeche koi aaya toh main toh todh dungi na insaan ko."
Her premiere gown even included armor from her character's costume to show Ercell's fierce transformation.