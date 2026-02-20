Priyanka Chopra's 'The Bluff': Release date, cast, plot, trailer Entertainment Feb 20, 2026

Priyanka Chopra is turning heads as she starts promoting her Hollywood debut production, The Bluff, just five days before its digital premiere.

In the film, set in the 19th-century Caribbean, she plays former pirate Ercell "Bloody Mary" Bodden, who fights to protect her family from a vengeful captain.

The movie drops on Prime Video on February 25, 2026.