Priyanka credits Aishwarya, Irrfan for her Hollywood success Entertainment Feb 17, 2026

Priyanka Chopra Jonas just gave a heartfelt shoutout to Aishwarya Rai and Irrfan Khan, saying her Hollywood journey was possible because of their trailblazing work.

At the Harvard India Conference 2026, she shared, "I really do believe that I stand on the shoulders of amazing artists and talents that came before me."