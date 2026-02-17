Priyanka credits Aishwarya, Irrfan for her Hollywood success
Priyanka Chopra Jonas just gave a heartfelt shoutout to Aishwarya Rai and Irrfan Khan, saying her Hollywood journey was possible because of their trailblazing work.
At the Harvard India Conference 2026, she shared, "I really do believe that I stand on the shoulders of amazing artists and talents that came before me."
How Rai, Khan's work helped Chopra
Chopra highlighted how Rai's roles in movies like Bride & Prejudice and The Pink Panther 2—and Khan's performances in global hits like Life of Pi—helped open doors for Indian actors in Hollywood.
She said seeing their success inspired her to push boundaries too.
Other highlights from Chopra's talk
At the event, Chopra got emotional seeing Indian students proudly wearing traditional clothes—something she missed when she moved to the US at 12.
She also reunited with Shashi Tharoor after years; he praised her for making India proud on the world stage.
What's next for the global star?
Chopra is gearing up for her new film The Bluff on Amazon Prime Video (dropping February 25), plus a big film with SS Rajamouli coming in 2027.