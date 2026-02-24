Priyanka Mohan's 'Made in Korea' gets Netflix release date
Entertainment
Netflix is bringing the Tamil movie Made in Korea to your screen on March 12.
Directed by Ra Karthik, the story follows Shenba, a young woman from Tamil Nadu whose dream trip to Seoul gets complicated after her boyfriend ditches her.
The film dives into how she deals with loneliness, language gaps, and new friendships in a totally different culture.
Language options and streaming platform
You can catch Made in Korea exclusively on Netflix—no theaters this time. It'll be available in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam.
With Priyanka Mohan leading and South Korean actors like Park Hye-jin joining the cast, it's got a global vibe both onscreen and behind the scenes.