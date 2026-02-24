Priyanka Mohan's 'Made in Korea' gets Netflix release date Entertainment Feb 24, 2026

Netflix is bringing the Tamil movie Made in Korea to your screen on March 12.

Directed by Ra Karthik, the story follows Shenba, a young woman from Tamil Nadu whose dream trip to Seoul gets complicated after her boyfriend ditches her.

The film dives into how she deals with loneliness, language gaps, and new friendships in a totally different culture.