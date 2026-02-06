Priyanka Chopra Jonas to return for 'Krrish 4'?
What's the story
Priyanka Chopra Jonas is finally returning to Bollywood! The actor has reportedly been locked in as the female lead in the fourth installment of Hrithik Roshan's Krrish franchise. Chopra Jonas had previously starred in the last two installments of Krrish before moving to Hollywood for her career and marriage. And, if a Bollywood Hungama report is to be believed, she will be part of Krrish 4. She will make her return to Indian cinema with SS Rajamouli's Varanasi.
Career transition
How Rajamouli helped her return to Bollywood
Chopra Jonas's last Bollywood project was Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink in 2019. After that, she was reportedly considered for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi but the role eventually went to Alia Bhatt. A source in the know revealed to the portal that, unlike other Bollywood stars, Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu had no issues working with Chopra Jonas. They treated her like "cinema royalty" and even offered her a higher salary than what she usually gets for Hindi films.
Personal connection
Chopra Jonas has developed a close bond with Babu
The same source also revealed that Chopra Jonas has developed a close bond with Mahesh Babu, his wife Namrata, and their daughter Sitara. This relationship is seen as her "gateway into Bollywood via Telugu cinema." The source added, "She has chosen to represent Indian cinema on a global platform through Rajamouli's cinematic universe."