Priyanka's 'Made in Korea' tops Netflix's Global Non-English list

'With Love' at No. 7; BTS's concert special at No. 6

The Tamil film With Love also made the cut at No. 7, showing just how much global viewers are loving Indian stories right now.

And if you're into K-pop, BTS's comeback concert The Comeback Live ARIRANG landed at No. 6 among Netflix's most-watched live events—proving it's been a great week for Asian entertainment all around.