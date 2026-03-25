Priyanka's 'Made in Korea' tops Netflix's Global Non-English list
Entertainment
Indian movies are having a big moment on Netflix!
From March 16-22, Made in Korea (Tamil, starring Priyanka Mohan) grabbed the top spot on the Global Top 10 Films (Non-English) list.
Right behind were Border 2 with Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan at No. 2, and Dhurandhar, led by Ranveer Singh, at No. 3, making it a strong week for Indian cinema fans.
'With Love' at No. 7; BTS's concert special at No. 6
The Tamil film With Love also made the cut at No. 7, showing just how much global viewers are loving Indian stories right now.
And if you're into K-pop, BTS's comeback concert The Comeback Live ARIRANG landed at No. 6 among Netflix's most-watched live events—proving it's been a great week for Asian entertainment all around.