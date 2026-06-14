Producer Chase says 'The Princess Diaries 3' is moving forward Entertainment Jun 14, 2026

Producer Debra Martin Chase said that The Princess Diaries 3 is moving forward, saying, "We are more than hopeful. We are moving in that direction. We've done a lot of groundwork."

While filming hasn't started yet, the team is determined to make it happen soon.

Anne Hathaway is expected to return as Mia Thermopolis, and Kathleen Marshall, daughter of original director Garry Marshall, shared that the creative team is strong and excited.