Producer Chase says 'The Princess Diaries 3' is moving forward
Entertainment
Producer Debra Martin Chase said that The Princess Diaries 3 is moving forward, saying, "We are more than hopeful. We are moving in that direction. We've done a lot of groundwork."
While filming hasn't started yet, the team is determined to make it happen soon.
Anne Hathaway is expected to return as Mia Thermopolis, and Kathleen Marshall, daughter of original director Garry Marshall, shared that the creative team is strong and excited.
Hathaway announced sequel, stressed patience
Anne Hathaway called the first movie "the film that changed my life" and announced the sequel on Instagram back in 2024.
She admits making movies takes time, saying, "It's a process that requires patience ... this is how long it actually takes to make things."