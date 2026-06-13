Producer Dhar tells Nahta 'Raakh' is original, not a remake Entertainment Jun 13, 2026

Prime Video's crime thriller, Raakh, isn't a remake or adaptation: it's an original Indian series.

Producer Deepak Dhar shared on Komal Nahta's podcast that the story came to us through the writers and was shaped into "It is such a taut thriller, you know, and we're very excited about it." the team is genuinely excited about.