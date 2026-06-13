Producer Dhar tells Nahta 'Raakh' is original, not a remake
Entertainment
Prime Video's crime thriller, Raakh, isn't a remake or adaptation: it's an original Indian series.
Producer Deepak Dhar shared on Komal Nahta's podcast that the story came to us through the writers and was shaped into "It is such a taut thriller, you know, and we're very excited about it." the team is genuinely excited about.
Banijay India doubles down on 'Raakh'
Known for big reality hits like Bigg Boss and MasterChef India, Banijay is now doubling down on original scripted content with Raakh.
After adapting international shows like The Night Manager, they're pushing fresh Indian storytelling forward.
If you're into crime thrillers, Raakh is streaming now on Prime Video.