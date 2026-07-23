Producer Duckett recounts brain aneurysm while filming 'The Golden Bachelorette'
Entertainment
Desiree Duckett, a longtime producer for The Bachelor, opened up about surviving a brain aneurysm while filming The Golden Bachelorette in 2024.
She described the pain as "it felt like someone took a bat to the inside of my head," and revealed that she suffered a brain bleed and stroke, losing all motor function before quick-thinking colleagues got her emergency help.
Duckett spent month in L.A. ICU
Duckett spent a month in an L.A. ICU, including time in a coma, and had to relearn how to walk and talk.
She noted that most people don't survive and credits family, friends, and Bachelor Nation for their support.
Hearing how much people cared gave her a new lease on life and left her with deeper gratitude for those around her.