Producer Ganesh makes playback singing debut with 'Gokuladha Radhe'

Ganesh recorded 2 'Gokuladha Radhe' versions

Shilpa's friends and family often encouraged her to sing at karaoke, but things got real when music director Samuel Aby said her voice was perfect for the song.

She ended up recording both Tulu and Kannada versions of Gokuladha Radhe in one day: no rehearsals needed.

Singing in her mother tongue made it extra special for Shilpa, and hearing praise from industry friends left her feeling genuinely happy about this new chapter.