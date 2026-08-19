Producer Jani challenges Delhi HC order pulling 'Kala Hiran' promos
Entertainment
Amit Jani, film producer of Kala Hiran: The Battle For Legacy, is challenging a Delhi High Court order that forced him to pull the film's teaser and promos.
The court sided with Salman Khan, who said the materials used his likeness, like a character with his trademark blue bracelet and a rifle-toting poster, and could mislead people about him.
The movie is based on Khan's 1998 blackbuck case.
Jani says order violates free speech
Jani argues this order hurts his freedom of speech and says stories about public legal cases shouldn't be off-limits.
He also feels his team didn't get enough time to respond before the court made its decision.
Now, it's up to the Supreme Court to decide what happens next.