Producer Jani challenges Delhi HC order pulling 'Kala Hiran' promos

Amit Jani, film producer of Kala Hiran: The Battle For Legacy, is challenging a Delhi High Court order that forced him to pull the film's teaser and promos.

The court sided with Salman Khan, who said the materials used his likeness, like a character with his trademark blue bracelet and a rifle-toting poster, and could mislead people about him.

The movie is based on Khan's 1998 blackbuck case.