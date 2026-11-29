Producer Malhotra: no OTT deals for 'Ramayana' digital release later
If you were hoping to stream Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana at home soon, you'll have to wait.
Producer Namit Malhotra confirmed there are no OTT deals yet, saying, "I have always wanted this film to be experienced on the big screen, for the audience to truly feel and experience the music and the visuals" and "you should enjoy it in the theater."
A digital release will happen, but only after several months.
'Ramayana' ₹1,814.55cr worldwide sequel Diwali 2028
Ramayana has been smashing it at the box office since November 5, pulling in ₹1,814.55 crore worldwide, over ₹1,200 crore just in India!
And there's more: a sequel is already planned for Diwali 2028.