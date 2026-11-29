If you were hoping to stream Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana at home soon, you'll have to wait.

Producer Namit Malhotra confirmed there are no OTT deals yet, saying, "I have always wanted this film to be experienced on the big screen, for the audience to truly feel and experience the music and the visuals" and "you should enjoy it in the theater."

A digital release will happen, but only after several months.