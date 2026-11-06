Producer Malhotra's son plays young Ravana in 'Ramayana: Part 1'
Entertainment
Raghav Malhotra, elder son of Ramayana: Part 1 producer Namit Malhotra, plays young Ravana in Ramayana: Part 1. Viewers were curious to see the actor behind this iconic role, since Yash plays the adult Ravana.
Raghav landed the part as his physical resemblance to Yash reportedly made the makers consider him for young Ravana's role.
This is already getting people talking.
'Ramayana: Part 1' ₹4,000cr budget
Ramayana: Part 1 isn't holding back when it comes to star power or scale. The cast includes Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, with Ravie Dubey and Sai Pallavi joining in.
Produced by Prime Focus Studios and DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations, both parts have been made on a budget of ₹4,000 crore, making it one of the most ambitious mythological movies around.