Producer Malhotra's son plays young Ravana in 'Ramayana: Part 1'

Raghav Malhotra, elder son of Ramayana: Part 1 producer Namit Malhotra, plays young Ravana in Ramayana: Part 1. Viewers were curious to see the actor behind this iconic role, since Yash plays the adult Ravana.

Raghav landed the part as his physical resemblance to Yash reportedly made the makers consider him for young Ravana's role.

This is already getting people talking.