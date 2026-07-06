Producer Naga Vamsi calls 'Vishwanath and Sons' 200% blockbuster Entertainment Jul 06, 2026

Producer Naga Vamsi is super confident about Suriya's next film, Vishwanath and Sons, already calling it a "200% blockbuster" even before its August 14, 2026 release.

This hype comes right after Suriya's big comeback with Karuppu in May, which pulled in over ₹300 crore and got fans buzzing again.

Vamsi says the team is riding high on that success and promises this one's a "proper family movie" that'll keep everyone entertained.