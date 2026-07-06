Producer Naga Vamsi calls 'Vishwanath and Sons' 200% blockbuster
Producer Naga Vamsi is super confident about Suriya's next film, Vishwanath and Sons, already calling it a "200% blockbuster" even before its August 14, 2026 release.
This hype comes right after Suriya's big comeback with Karuppu in May, which pulled in over ₹300 crore and got fans buzzing again.
Vamsi says the team is riding high on that success and promises this one's a "proper family movie" that'll keep everyone entertained.
'Vishwanath and Sons' age gap romance
Suriya plays Sanjay Vishwanath, an experienced pistol shooter in his 40s whose world shifts when Maddy (Mamitha Baiju), a woman in her 20s, enters his life.
The story dives into age-gap romance and emotional ups and downs.
The cast also includes Radikaa Sarathkumar, Raveena Tandon, and Nasser. Produced by Sithara Entertainments with music from GV Prakash Kumar.
This one looks set for some serious attention.