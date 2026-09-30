Producer Nagar denies Kumar joining 'Hanuman Ansh' part 2
Entertainment
Rumors were flying about Akshay Kumar joining the Hanuman Ansh sequel, but producer Anupriya Nagar just set the record straight.
She explained, "I have not said anything regarding Akshay Kumar in part 2. It's false," clearing up any confusion sparked by her earlier comments about being a fan.
'Hanuman Ansh' earns ₹400cr on ₹2cr
Hanuman Ansh, directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, has been a huge hit since its August 7 release, earning over ₹400 crore worldwide on just a ₹2 crore budget.
The film dives into Neem Karoli Baba's teachings and features Shobhinaw Satyaa in the lead.