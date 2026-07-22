Producer Narayana says CBFC 'A' certificate limits 'Jana Nayagan' reach
Entertainment
Venkat K Narayana, the producer of Jana Nayagan, is disappointed that the CBFC gave his film an "A" certificate.
The movie, meant to inspire and empower young girls, was hoping for a U/A rating so families could watch it together.
Narayana feels this decision holds back their message from reaching more people.
'Jana Nayagan' aiming 7,000-8,000 screens worldwide
Jana Nayagan is directed by H Vinoth and stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, and Prakash Raj.
It's a tribute to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay's 33-year film career, and his last movie before he focuses on politics.
The team is planning a massive global release across 7,000 to 8,000 screens, making it one of the biggest Tamil films ever.