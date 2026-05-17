Producer Rajan, 85, dies by suicide in Chennai, police probe
Entertainment
Sad news from Chennai: legendary Tamil film producer K Rajan, aged 85, has died by suicide.
He reportedly jumped off the Adyar Bridge on Sunday, and police are looking into the case.
The film community is grieving his loss, and he leaves behind his son Prabhukanth.
Rajan produced, directed, wrote and acted
Rajan was a true all-rounder in the industry, producing Brammacharigal, Doubles, Aval Paavam, and Ninaikoatha Naaliai.
He also directed films such as Namma Ooru Maariamma and Unarchigal, wrote stories for classics like Thangamana Thangachi, and acted in movies including Michael Raj and Thunivu.
His son Prabhukanth followed in his footsteps as an actor and director with LKG.