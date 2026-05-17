Producer Rajan, 85, dies by suicide in Chennai, police probe

Rajan produced, directed, wrote and acted

Rajan was a true all-rounder in the industry, producing Brammacharigal, Doubles, Aval Paavam, and Ninaikoatha Naaliai.

He also directed films such as Namma Ooru Maariamma and Unarchigal, wrote stories for classics like Thangamana Thangachi, and acted in movies including Michael Raj and Thunivu.

His son Prabhukanth followed in his footsteps as an actor and director with LKG.