Producer Raju buys Telugu rights to 'Ramayana' for refundable ₹54cr
Entertainment
Producer Dil Raju just picked up the Telugu rights for the film Ramayana, shelling out ₹54 crore, much less than earlier rumors.
He's playing it smart with an advance-based deal: if the movie flops, he gets his money back, which helps after his recent rough patch with Toxic.
'Ramayana' cast named Kapoor Yash Pallavi
Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Yash as Ravana, plus Sai Pallavi in a key role.
The film will drop in two parts: first on November 5, 2026, then again for Diwali 2027.