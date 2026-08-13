Producer Taurani praises Deol's 'Batwara 1947' as deeply human film

Taurani gave a shoutout to Deol's powerful acting, along with the supporting cast (Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal, and Karan Deol), and noted Abhimanyu Singh's strong villain role.

Director Rajkumar Santoshi was applauded for delivering an emotional story with a meaningful message.

< em>Batwara 1947 will hit theaters alongside Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2, so audiences can expect a box office face-off between two very different films.