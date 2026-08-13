Producer Taurani praises Deol's 'Batwara 1947' as deeply human film
Entertainment
Sunny Deol's new film, Batwara 1947, is already earning praise ahead of its August 14 release.
Producer Ramesh Taurani called it "deeply sensitive" and "humanity-glorifying," highlighting how the movie explores resilience and compassion during tough times.
Taurani lauds performances 'Awarapan 2' faceoff
Taurani gave a shoutout to Deol's powerful acting, along with the supporting cast (Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal, and Karan Deol), and noted Abhimanyu Singh's strong villain role.
Director Rajkumar Santoshi was applauded for delivering an emotional story with a meaningful message.
< em>Batwara 1947 will hit theaters alongside Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2, so audiences can expect a box office face-off between two very different films.