'Hera Pheri' row: Producer on copyright dispute with Firoz Nadiadwala

The much-awaited film Hera Pheri 3 is currently embroiled in a legal dispute over its copyright. Vijay Kumar , a South-based producer who is contesting Firoz Nadiadwala's claim to the rights, has accused the latter of deliberately trying to "delay legal proceedings." In an interview with Pinkvilla, he said they have "total rights for Hera Pheri franchise clean and clear."

Dispute details Kumar on why they approached the court Kumar revealed that Nadiadwala made a second film (Phir Hera Pheri) in the franchise without their permission. "After the second film, he also announced a third one. That's when we became aware of the situation and wrote to him, but he kept avoiding us." "Eventually, we had to approach the court, and the court has made it very clear that the rights are with us....we had only given a one-time remake right for the Hindi version."

Legal action Nadiadwala allegedly trying to sell rights to 3rd party Kumar further alleged that Nadiadwala is "trying to sell or transfer the rights of the franchise to a third party." "That's when we approached the court and filed an IPR (Intellectual Property Rights) case. He has appeared in court, but continues to delay proceedings." "I am not sure what he is trying to achieve, but the court has been very clear that the rights are with us."

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