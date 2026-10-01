Producers of 'The Deb' accuse Wilson of perjury and tampering
Entertainment
Rebel Wilson is back in court headlines, this time, the producers of The Deb are accusing her of perjury and evidence tampering in their ongoing defamation battle.
They say she made up claims about embezzlement and sexual misconduct involving Charlotte MacIness.
The trial is set for Los Angeles in January 2027.
Wilson accused of twisting consensual incident
The producers allege Wilson twisted details about a consensual incident to sway the case, while Wilson's lawyer calls these fresh accusations just another attempt to hurt her reputation.
Allyson Thompson said, "A robust response opposing the recent filing is in the works," making it clear this courtroom saga isn't ending anytime soon.