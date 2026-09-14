Netflix's 'Scooby-Doo: Origins' wraps: Cast, plot, and release date
What's the story
The first season of the upcoming Netflix live-action series, Scooby-Doo: Origins, has officially wrapped production. The show is a contemporary retelling of the beloved mystery-solving teens and their canine companion. For the first time in franchise history, a real Great Dane pup will play Scooby-Doo. The show will premiere globally on Netflix in 2027.
Show insights
Meet the cast of 'Scooby-Doo: Origins'
The series stars Mckenna Grace, Tanner Hagen, Maxwell Jenkins, and Abby Ryder Fortson.
The official social media accounts of Netflix shared images of Grace and Jenkins as Daphne Blake and Fred Jones.
Hagen plays Norville "Shaggy" Rogers while Fortson essays Velma Dinkley.
The first season will have eight episodes focusing on the teenage group solving a camp mystery before forming Mystery Inc.
Franchise history
Brief history of 'Scooby-Doo' franchise
The Scooby-Doo franchise began in 1969 with Joe Ruby and Ken Spears's animated series Scooby-Doo, Where Are You!, for Hanna-Barbera.
The show follows four teenagers, Fred, Daphne, Velma, and Shaggy, and their talking Great Dane, Scooby-Doo, as they solve mysteries involving supposedly supernatural creatures.
Over the years, there have been 45 official Scooby-Doo films, including theatrical releases, direct-to-video animated movies, and live-action features.
Series plot
What happens in 'Scooby-Doo: Origins'
In Scooby-Doo: Origins, the teenage group gets involved in a mystery at Camp Ruby-Spears during their last summer.
The story revolves around a supernatural murder that might have been witnessed by a Great Dane puppy.
The series will delve into this mystery while threatening to expose all of their secrets.