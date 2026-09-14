Netflix's 'Scooby-Doo: Origins' wraps: Cast, plot, and release date

The Scooby-Doo franchise began in 1969 with Joe Ruby and Ken Spears's animated series Scooby-Doo, Where Are You!, for Hanna-Barbera.

The show follows four teenagers, Fred, Daphne, Velma, and Shaggy, and their talking Great Dane, Scooby-Doo, as they solve mysteries involving supposedly supernatural creatures.

Over the years, there have been 45 official Scooby-Doo films, including theatrical releases, direct-to-video animated movies, and live-action features.