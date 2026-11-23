Ahmedabad concert row: Professor responds to Diljit's 'double standards' remark
What's the story
Dr. Punditrao Dharennavar, the professor who raised objections to Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh's recent concert in Ahmedabad, has responded to the artist's "double standards" remark. In a self-recorded video, Dharennavar dismissed Dosanjh's allegations and clarified that his complaints aren't limited to the Punjabi singer alone. He also revealed that he lodged a complaint against British band Coldplay before their January 2025 concert at the same venue for similar reasons.
Complaint
Claims about his complaint against Coldplay
According to ANI, Dharennavar said, "Before Coldplay came to perform, I had sent a complaint to the District Child Protection Officer, Ahmedabad."
"On the basis of my complaint, the District Child Protection Officer issued a notice. In that notice, it was written that Coldplay would not sing that song."
The professor promised to share a copy of the notice, but its existence and content remain unverified.
Objection
Not just Dosanjh, I am against all these artists: Dharennavar
Dharennavar, an Associate Professor of Sociology at PGGC-46 in Chandigarh, said he is not only against Dosanjh but also against other artists like Karan Aujla, Honey Singh, Sunidhi Chauhan, and Babbu Maan.
"I am against all those who sing songs about alcohol, drugs, and guns. That is why there is no need to say anything like double standards."
Objections
What did Dharennavar say about Dosanjh's songs?
Before Dosanjh's November 21 concert, Dharennavar had raised objections to three of the singer's songs: Patiala Peg, 5 Taara, Theke and Jeeb Vicho Feem Labbiya.
He alleged these songs promoted alcohol and drug consumption.
The professor also objected to Dosanjh wearing a bullet belt on stage. After the concert, he expressed relief that Dosanjh did not wear the controversial accessory eventually.
Artist's perspective
What did Dosanjh say during concert?
During his Ahmedabad concert, Dosanjh questioned the restrictions on his music by recalling Coldplay's performance at the same venue.
He asked why there were no objections when Coldplay sang about feeling "drunk and high."
His comments came after the District Child Protection Unit had requested city police to stop him from performing four songs over concerns that their lyrics allegedly promoted alcohol, drugs, and gun culture.