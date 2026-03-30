'Project Hail Mary' crosses $300M worldwide, becomes Amazon-MGM's top grosser

Box office success

Ryan Gosling's 'Project Hail Mary' remained strong overseas

Project Hail Mary, starring Ryan Gosling as a high school teacher tasked with saving the world, performed exceptionally well in several international markets. The film grossed $6.3 million in the United Kingdom, $7.7 million in China, $3.8 million in Australia, $3.3 million in South Korea, and $3.4 million in Germany this past weekend alone! In India, where it was released a week later due to the Dhurandhar 2 storm, it has earned ₹14.65cr net so far.