'Project Hail Mary' crosses $300M worldwide, becomes Amazon-MGM's top grosser
What's the story
The space odyssey, Project Hail Mary, has crossed the $300 million mark at the global box office. The film raked in an additional $54.1 million from 86 markets this weekend alone, bringing its total earnings to $300.8 million worldwide. This surpasses the previous record holder for Amazon MGM's highest-grossing film, Creed III, which earned $276 million globally.
Box office success
Ryan Gosling's 'Project Hail Mary' remained strong overseas
Project Hail Mary, starring Ryan Gosling as a high school teacher tasked with saving the world, performed exceptionally well in several international markets. The film grossed $6.3 million in the United Kingdom, $7.7 million in China, $3.8 million in Australia, $3.3 million in South Korea, and $3.4 million in Germany this past weekend alone! In India, where it was released a week later due to the Dhurandhar 2 storm, it has earned ₹14.65cr net so far.
Other hits
'Hoppers,' 'Scream 7' are doing well, too
Directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, PHM is based on Andy Weir's novel of the same name and has a budget of $200 million. Disney and Pixar's Hoppers also had a successful weekend, adding $37 million to its global total. The family film's worldwide gross now stands at $297.6 million. Meanwhile, Paramount's Scream 7 crossed $200 million after earning an additional $6.3 million globally this weekend! Its worldwide earnings reached an impressive $204 million against a $45 million budget.