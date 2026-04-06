'Project Hail Mary' stands tall against 'Dhurandhar 2'; grosses ₹45cr 

Box office projection

Film likely to cross ₹50cr gross mark by Tuesday

Directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, Project Hail Mary is expected to cross the ₹50cr gross mark by Tuesday. If it continues on this trajectory, the movie could wrap up its theatrical run around ₹75cr with lofty hopes of hitting the ₹100cr milestone. And this is no small feat considering the entire Indian theatrical landscape is being dominated by Ranveer Singh's juggernaut, Dhurandhar: The Revenge.