'Project Hail Mary' stands tall against 'Dhurandhar 2'; grosses ₹45cr
What's the story
The Hollywood film Project Hail Mary has been witnessing steady growth at the Indian box office. The sci-fi action-adventure drama, starring Ryan Gosling, added another ₹5.5cr to its total collection on Sunday, taking the second weekend's gross to ₹15.5cr. With this addition to its first week's collection of ₹29.5cr, the film's total gross has reached an impressive ₹45cr in just 11 days since its release.
Box office projection
Film likely to cross ₹50cr gross mark by Tuesday
Directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, Project Hail Mary is expected to cross the ₹50cr gross mark by Tuesday. If it continues on this trajectory, the movie could wrap up its theatrical run around ₹75cr with lofty hopes of hitting the ₹100cr milestone. And this is no small feat considering the entire Indian theatrical landscape is being dominated by Ranveer Singh's juggernaut, Dhurandhar: The Revenge.
Film synopsis
Here's what happens in the film
Project Hail Mary follows the story of Ryland Grace (Gosling), an American middle-school science teacher and former molecular biologist who wakes up on a spaceship after a deep coma. He is joined by an alien named Rocky as they work together to complete their mission to save Earth.