Proposed BMC hike could raise Mumbai entertainment tax to ₹400
Entertainment
Heading to the movies in Mumbai could cost you more if the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) goes ahead with its plan to hike the entertainment tax from ₹60 to ₹400 per screening.
Theaters may have to pass this extra ₹340 charge onto moviegoers, though nothing's final yet, so your popcorn budget might still be safe for now.
Mumbai theaters may raise tickets ₹5-₹10
With a bigger tax bill, theaters and film distributors would see their share of ticket sales shrink a bit: Karmic Films estimates a drop of about ₹2,380 on every ₹1 lakh collected.
The hit is even harder when seats are empty, since the fixed tax doesn't change.
To make up for it, industry folks say you could see ticket prices jump by ₹5 to ₹10 per ticket.