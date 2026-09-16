Why Nick Reiner won't face death penalty even if convicted
What's the story
Nick Reiner, the son of Hollywood director Rob Reiner and his wife-photographer Michele, will not face the death penalty if convicted of murdering his parents. The decision was made by Los Angeles District Attorney Nathan Hochman after "a rigorous review" and considering the wishes of the victims' loved ones. The maximum punishment for Reiner, 33, will be life in prison without parole if found guilty.
Family wishes
Siblings' views were also considered
Hochman also revealed that he considered the views of Reiner's siblings, Jake and Romy. They strongly wished for the grand jury transcripts to remain sealed, fearing that public disclosure of their parents' murder details would cause them "additional trauma and harm."
The court will decide on this matter.
Hochman estimated that the trial would not begin until 2027.
Legal proceedings
Murder charges against Reiner
Reiner was arrested on December 14, 2025, after his parents were found stabbed to death in their Brentwood home.
He was initially charged with two counts of first-degree murder with special circumstances of multiple murders and personal use of a knife.
Last month, he faced a new indictment for allegedly planning the murders, including "lying in wait," which could lead to life imprisonment without parole now that the death penalty is off the table.
Personal struggles
More on the case
Reiner, who was diagnosed with schizophrenia before the murders and has a long history of drug addiction, has pleaded not guilty to all charges.
His parents were found dead within "minutes" of receiving "multiple sharp force injuries" from a knife.
They had reportedly argued with Reiner at Conan O'Brien's Christmas party the night before their deaths.